Rawalpindi - Pak-Spanish trade ties are growing day by day and there were various opportunities to double the trade volume in various sectors including textile, machinery, tourism and renewable energy.

Spain gives great importance to Pakistan for its trade relations and there was an equal opportunity for Pakistan to capture European trade markets. These remarks were made by Spanish Ambassador Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday. He appreciated the role of RCCI in boosting trade activities in the region and informed that Spanish Companies will participate in RCCI International Rawal Expo 2019. He said the maximum assistance and cooperation will be made from his office in promoting ties and exchange of trade delegations through exhibitions.

Spain gives great importance to Pakistan for its trade relations and there is an equal opportunity for Pakistan to capture European trade markets, he said. The ambassador informed the members that tourism now turned into an industry and it covers 11 percent of its GDP so there was a need to explore this area and Pakistan could take a huge benefit from it. He further said that his embassy would be in touch with the chamber to increase the bilateral ties and bridge the gap between the business communities of the both countries. Business to Business meetings and exchange of trade delegates is very important to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries.

Earlier, the Ambassador was welcomed by RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem. A brief presentation on RCCI current activities and upcoming events was shown to the Ambassador. The volume of bilateral trade stood at $1.11 billion in 2017, of which Pakistanis made $904.52 million export, while imports from Spain were only $208.5 million, RCCI president informed. “There is a need to venture new avenues for mutual cooperation in tourism, cultural exchanges and technology transfer in Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) sector, Malik Shahid Saleem said.”

The ambassador paid a huge compliment to the RCCI on its efforts and dedication to promote business and commerce through the exchange of visits and expos between the two countries. He also thanked the chamber president and members for inviting him and said that Spain always get an overwhelming response from Pakistani business community and his country is eager to increase the trade volume in Sports goods, surgical instruments, Poultry, agro, engineering, textile, gem and jewellery, leather and marble sector. In the end a memento was presented to the Spanish envoy.