KARACHI - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh observed a strike at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi, National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Korangi, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital and other health facilities on Monday.

Doctors boycotted OPDs at all government hospitals in Karachi as well as rural part of the province, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Badin, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Jamshoro and other small cities.

Due to doctors’ strike thousands of patients faced inconvenience amid closure of OPDs and absence of doctors at hospitals.

The strike call was given by the action committee consisting of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Sindh; Young Doctors Association (YDA), Sindh and the Functional Doctors Forum.

The action committee had demanded an increase in salaries, allowances and health insurance for doctors working in the province.

They also staged a protest demonstration and completely boycotted their duties to press for their demands including increase in salaries, protection for doctors at workplace, promotion of doctors as per service structure and elimination of corruption at the Sindh Health Department.

The protesters demanded that their salaries should be increased along with the health and risk allowances.

The protesters warned that they would close the wards along with the OPDs if their demands are not met. They said that their salaries were low as compared to doctors in other provinces. They demanded that their salaries should be equalized as per other provinces.

Vice President of YDA Sindh Dr Waris said doctors observed a complete strike across the province for acceptance of their demands. He said that demonstrations and boycott of duties would continue in the entire province till acceptance of their demands.

PMA Sindh General Secretary Dr Pir Manzoor Ali said doctors observed a complete boycott of OPDs for increase in salaries, elimination of corruption in the Sindh Health Department, for their promotion and safety at hospitals. He said that OPDs of hospitals all over the Sindh province remained suspended during doctors’ protest.

According to the action committee, the Sindh government was given a week to solve problems of doctors but the authorities paid no attention. Doctors have said that if their demands are not fulfilled within a period of three days, they will also shut emergency departments and wards.