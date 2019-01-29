Share:

Thousands of patients have been undergoing extreme difficulties in Hyderabad, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Nawabshah and other cities on Tuesday as doctors associated with the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and other similar organisations have announced to boycott duties in the out-patient departments (OPDs) at government-run hospitals across Sindh.

Reportedly, the protesting doctors have demanded an increase in their salaries equivalent to other provinces, allowances and health insurance to the same levels as those offered to government doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the doctors at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), Lyari General Hospital and other government-run hospitals have been holding demonstrations outside their institutes, and have been chanting full-throat slogans in favour of their demands.

Earlier, the decision to boycott the OPDs was taken during a joint meeting of doctors’ action committee, which was attended by the representatives of the PMA, Young Doctors Association, and others.