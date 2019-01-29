Share:

ISLAMABAD - The petroleum prices are likely to be decreased by Rs 10 per litre from February 1. According to details, a summary to decrease the petrol prices by Rs 4 per litre, diesel Rs 6 per litre while kerosene oil by Rs 10 per litre has been prepared. Media reports said that the OGRA has prepared the summary. The summary will be sent to Finance and Petroleum Ministries within one or two days. The decision to decrease the petroleum prices will be taken on January 30. The government had earlier announced a cut in price of petrol for the month of January 2019 by Rs 4.86 per litre while that of High Speed Diesel by Rs 4.26. The price of Kerosene oil was reduced by Rs 0.52 and that of LDO by Rs 2.16 per litre, a finance ministry statement said.