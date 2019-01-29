Share:

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed US Plastic Industry at Bund Road for manufacturing bottles to fill in beverages after reprocessing non-food grade and polluted bottles. On a tip-off, a team of PFA under the supervision of Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman raided US Plastic Industry and sealed it. The authority seized 2000 prepared bottles, 950kg plastic resins and 600kg crushed flakes. The DG said that plastic bottles were being prepared after crushing used bottles and their caps. He further said that wasted bottles were purchased from different scrap shops at a fairly cheap price, however, bringing into practice after recycling. Manufacturers can use only food grade plastic for the preparation of plastic bottles, he said and added that the use of non-food grade bottle was posing a serious threat to the health of people while causing fatal diseases. The PFA would not allow anyone to play citizens’ live for minting money, DG mentioned.