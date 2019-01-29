Share:

A contempt of court petition was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against Sindh Minister for Local Bodies and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani.

Petitioner Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi in his plea stated that the provincial minister committed contempt of court in his statements on the print and electronic media.

The petitioner further stated that Ghani gave statements against court orders over encroachments. He prayed the court to take action against the PPP leader under Article 204 of the constitution and disqualify him for life.