LAHORE - PML-N workers have set up camp outside Kot Lakhpat Jail to express solidarity with former PM Nawaz Sharif. The workers have announced staying in the camp till the release of Nawaz Sharif. They have come to the camp carrying food, other eatables and necessities for a longer stay at the site. Sitting in the camp they chant slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. They say their leader is unwell yet he has been kept in the jail and they appeared resolute to face any hardship for the sake of the PML-N leader.