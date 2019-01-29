Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought a report from the police officials over kite-flying in provincial capital and other districts of Punjab. He directed the police to implement the law prohibiting the kite flying. The violators should be brought to book under the law and the injured must be provided the best treatment facilities, the CM said.

Meanwhile, police raided a kite-manufacturing factory, arrested two men, and seized thousands of kites and other material.

Police sources said the raid was conducted under the supervision of SHO Factory Area Inspector Attique Dogar on a tip-off. The arrested suspects were running a factory in a residential apartment. They were identified by police as Shahzad and Naeem. The police also sent both the brothers to the lockup after registering a criminal case against them. Lahore DIG Operations has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the raiding team.–Staff Reporter

Suspected criminals caught

Sadar Police Division during its crackdown against criminals arrested at least 143 suspects and recovered 24 pistols, three rifles, one gun and bullets from their possession during the previous week. A police spokesman said that the police teams also seized 4-kg Charas and 181 liters of liquor from the arrested suspects. SP (Sadar Division) Syed Ali had directed all the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. During the crackdown against street criminals, the Sadar police division last week smashed four gangs of criminals by arresting their 11 members. The police also recovered Rs 3.1 million, 22 bikes, and mobile phones from them. Similarly, the police arrested 12 Proclaimed Offenders of A and B-category and 14 Court Absconders. The Sadar division police also arrested 35 criminals for violating the ban on one-wheeling and kite flying.