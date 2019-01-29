Share:

KASUR-The district police continue their onslaught on criminal elements in various areas of the district. They have arrested 20 accused including nine absconders and recovered arms and drugs from them. According to the police, on the orders of DPO Shehzad Asif, a crackdown on criminals has been underway in the whole district. The police have arrested nine wanted criminals wanted in cases of robbery, murder, and other heinous crime.

Pattoki Saddr police have also acted against drug-peddlers; and in Dhariyaan Chak 20, they have seized 200 litres of locally brewed liquor, 200 litres of lahan, and an active furnace from accused Allah Dita. He was put behind bars. Changa Manga police have recovered 25 litres of liquor from accused Imdad from Adan Road. Khudian police have registered an FIR against accused Bilal for possessing 1.05g of cocaine on Dholan Road. The police have also arrested several persons for possessing illegal weapons. They have also booked the violators of Amplifier Act.

On the other hand, the police have also conducted search operations in different areas of the district under National Action Plan (NAP).

The police have conducted search operation in Khudian, Kasur City, Pattoki and Phoolnagar under NAP and arrested 11 accused including five dangerous absconders. Police have recovered arms and drugs from them.

According to police sources, on special orders of DPO Shehzad Asif, the SDPOs are supervising these search operations in different areas. In these operations, different houses are combed and the identity of suspicious persons is verified through biometric verification process. The police have also arrested 11 suspects, said to be notorious outlaws, during these operations. Cases have been registered against them. Further investigation is underway.