ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as its new Central Information Secretary by replacing Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

A notification issued by the PTI’s Secretary General Arshad Dad said the appointment has been made with immediate effect and with “the approval of party Chairman Imran Khan.” An announcement made by the PTI’s Central Media Department said the appointment had been made as part of the ongoing efforts of the leadership to re-organise the party. Omar Sarfraz Cheema is among the old members of the PTI as he had joined it in the same year—1996—when Prime Minister Imran Khan had founded it. Before this, he had also served party as secretary information and spokesman to party chairman. He has also contested election thrice on different times on a PTI ticket.