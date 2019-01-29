Share:

ISLAMABAD - As Senate on Monday adopted report of a house committee seeking abolition of blacklist and other such no fly lists except the Exit Control List used to prevent people from travelling abroad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government backed such tools what it said to put a check on terrorists and criminals.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan remarked that some mechanism should be available to the law enforcement agencies to stop terrorists and criminals fleeing the country.

The minister was speaking after presentation of a report of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice and a discussion over the issue. Earlier, the lawmakers both from treasury and opposition benches termed two separate lists – provisional nationality identification list (PNIL) and blacklist — being used by immigration authorities to stop people from flying abroad against the constitution.

The minister said the decisions to prevent someone from flying abroad have to be taken at spur of the moment. He asserted that LEAs cannot wait for a week for federal cabinet’s approval for placement of any individual’s name on the ECL. He also said that Article 15 of the Constitution which deals with freedom of movement cannot be applied for the two lists.

“I am not defending any list other than the ECL,” he at the same time said and added that he was not aware of any such lists. He said State Minister for Interior Shehryr Afridi can give a proper response over the matter.

The state minister pointed out that a fifth generation war was being fought and referred to some happenings of the past including handing over of Pakistanis including Aimel Kansi to the United States and arrival of aliens to Pakistan without visa. “Is it not a fact that people from India came to Pakistan without visas to work with a factory,” he questioned while apparently referring to an allegation that some Indians engineers were working at Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said the government believed in rule of law, and Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari had recorded her view before the Senate Law Committee. He also observed that there were some shortcomings in the committee’s report which does not reveal as to when the lists were first used. He said it was inappropriate to blame the present government for the lists.

He also noted that perhaps there was a room for these lists under passports Act 1974, and proposed formation of a special committee to look into different aspects of the matter.

PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the two controversial lists which had no legal value not only existed but were being used to harass the people. She said this had not happened even in worst dictatorships. She urged the government to explain on whose direction and under which law these two lists had been made.

She argued that only ECL should be used to prevent proclaimed offenders and criminals from flying abroad. She pointed out that two members of the parliament had also not been allowed to travel abroad. She said use of passport was a fundamental right.

Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said the matter had also been taken up by the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights and regretted the Ministry of Interior and institutions under its administrative control including FIA, and Directorate of Immigration and Passports failed to tell under which law the two lists were made. He added that these lists have no backing of any law whatsoever and were ultra vires of the constitution. He said it was in direct violation of Article 16 which guarantees freedom of movement. He also referred to Article 8, under which any law inconsistent with or in derogation of fundamental rights shall be void.

PTI Senator Nauman Wazir said black list even existed when his party was not in the government. He said only those are criticising it who had some fears.