SADIQABAD-Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will come out of economic crises with the help of friendly countries i.e. China, KSA, UAE and Qatar. This was stated by renowned physician and social figure Dr Bashir Ahmed Akhtar during a media talk here the other day.

He said: “Due to effective policies of the government, the country is now on its way to progress and economic stability.” He added: “Opposition is doing politics on Sahiwal incident,” he said, adding that the PM had ordered the officials concerned to solve the case within 72 hours and dispense justice to the family.

Govt lauded for ‘justice

dispensation’

Punjab government fulfilled its promise of justice dispensation by providing prompt justice in Sahiwal incident, said PTI leader Haji Adil Javed Waraich. Talking to media, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had made an example by fulfilling the promise he made with the families of those killed in Sahiwal incident. He said that the government would play its role for providing justice at every level. He said that the PTI government was committed to serve the deprived and oppressed segments of society. “Only the PTI government can take the country out of crises,” he said.