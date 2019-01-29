Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that improving the law and order situation in the province was the top priority of the provincial government.

Addressing the ‘Passing out Parade’ at Police Training School Multan on Tuesday, he said, “Punjab police has contributed a lot in eliminating terrorism activities from the province.”

He said that a number of police officers had laid their lives in the terrorism related incidents and ensured the safety of lives and properties of the public.

On the occasion, the CM announced to upgrade the police training school Multan into Police Training College with upgrading the post of SSP into DIG as the head of the institute.

Buzdar inspected the parade and distribution medals and certificates among the recruits.