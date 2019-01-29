Share:

LAHORE - World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman has announced that a three day conference on Peace and Punjabi will be held in Lahore from February 1.

Around 50 scholars, writers and intellectuals from all over the world are participating in the event.

Deliberations will take place on literature and peace, fine arts and peace, international organisations and peace, Punjabi language and peace, role of writers in peace building between India and Pakistan. Other themes on which talks would be held are obstacles in the way of Punjabi language and culture, Punjabi in India and other countries of world.

A documentary in English on Sufi poet Bulleh Shah will be screened whereas a cultural programme will be arranged by PILAC on the evening of 2nd of Feb.

Delegates from India include Dr Deepak Manmohan, Dr Vanita, Dr. Gurbhajan Singh, Shehjpreet Mangat, Nand Kishore Vikram, Kewaldhir and others. A Canadian delegate Sukhinder Singh will also launch his book on Lahore.

Other delegates expected to participate are Peter Curman, Dr Ishtiaq and Karin Perers from Sweden, Gino and Dalia from Germany, Asad Mufty from The Netherlands, Hanan Awwad from Palestine, poet Ihor from Ukraine, S Balwant from UK and others. There will be paper readings and speeches and discussions on various subjects.