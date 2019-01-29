Share:

LAHORE - Meteorological department has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of the country including Lahore in midweek.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday (evening/night). It will grip different parts on Wednesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Paktunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Wednesday to Thursday night. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and Upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, D I Khan divisions) and Southern Punjab (Multan, Bahawalpur, D G Khan and Sahiwal divisions).

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan (Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad and Sibbi divisions), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions) on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy falls can trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including Lahore remained in grip of cold wave on Monday.

Skardu and Kalam remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 16 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -15C, Bagrote -14C, Gupis -11C, Hunza -10C, Malamjabba -07C, Drosh, Rawalakot, Dir, Parachinar and Kalat -05C, Mirkhani and Quetta -04C, Kakul -03C, Kamra and Murree -02C, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Risalpur, Chillas, Chitral, Garhidupatta and Islamabad -01C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded 04C.

Extreme cold forced the people to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive usage of heaters at offices led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.