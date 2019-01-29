Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar visited the Line of Control (LoC) and lauded the posted officers for their vigilance, readiness and high morale to respond to any misadventure from the enemies.
READ MORE: YDA's protests enter third day in Sindh
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army commander visited the LoC on Tuesday to oversee the situation of the posted officers.
Earlier, the Pakistan Army rescued two Spanish mountaineers from K-2 base under extreme harsh weather conditions, reported Radio Pakistan. Rescued mountaineers, Jon Barredo