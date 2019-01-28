Share:

KASUR-Revolutionary steps are being taken to introduce reforms in Health Department, said Deputy Commissioner Sahibzadi Waseema Umar.

Chairing a meeting of District Quality Control Board here, she said that quacks, owners of unlicensed medical stores and medicine manufacturing units would not be spared. She added that drug inspectors had been directed to crackdown on any illegal activity, causing damage to human lives.

Cases of 19 illegal medical stores and clinics were also reviewed in the meeting; nine of them were moved to Drug Court while the rest were left pending for the next meeting. The DC ordered to open two medical stores that were sealed earlier.

She ordered a massive crackdown on quacks and unlicensed medical stores so that precious lives of citizens could be saved. She added: "These people do not deserve any leniency because they are playing with the lives of humans".

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rana Shehzad, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Javed Ahmed Goraya, Kasur DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Nzaeer Ahmed, District Control Board Secretary Syed Imran Ghazanvi, Drug Inspector Shehzad, Shair Zaman, Rameez Ahmed and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.