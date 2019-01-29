Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, condemning the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker Ramzan Ghanchi and demanding arrest of the culprits.

It demanded that the provincial government ensure fair probe and trial in the case. The house, before taking up a joint resolution from opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and local bodies minister Saeed Ghani on the matter, witnessed a protest from PTI lawmakers before the dice of the speaker for not taking the issue before the questions and answers session.

The opposition leader asked the speaker to take up the issue before questions and answers session but the speaker turned down his plea that prompted the PTI lawmakers to protest against his ruling.

The speaker however refused to budge and said that he would run the assembly affairs as per the rules. “I think the lawmakers are not serious in the resolution and only want to disrupt proceedings,” he said and added that he knew what is said about him in media talks from PTI.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla added that the PTI had itself agreed upon bringing a resolution after the question and answer session but is now protesting over it.

The speaker proceeded with the agenda and took up the question and answer session that lasted only for few minutes due to uproar from PTI lawmakers.

Later, the opposition leader and local bodies minister tabled a joint resolution condemning the attack on Ramzan Ghanchi.

Speaking on it, Saeed Ghani supported the resolution and said that the government would not support any criminal and had arrested the accused in the case.

“The incident gives a lesson that the MPA is not entitled to give water connection to anyone,” he said adding that even he had not give water connection to anyone.

PTI lawmaker Imran Shah said that one of the accused is still absconding in the case and should be arrested.

MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain said that it was unfortunate that people are being injured over quarrel on water issues and the government was unable to complete key water projects like K-IV to improve water supply to the city.

“This incident happened in winter and depicts a grim picture for upcoming summer season when water supplies need a boast,” said the MQM-P lawmaker.

PPP lawmaker Raja Razzaq while condemning attack on Ghanchi said that PPPP leader Abdullah Murad Baloch was also killed in broad day light but his culprits were also not found.

He also denounced use of word dictator from opposition benches for the speaker.

Other lawmakers including former opposition leader Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan and TLP lawmaker Muhammad Qasim also spoke on the resolution.

Amal Umer compulsory medical treatment bill passed

The house also passed Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umer) Bill, 2019 named after Amal Umer, a 10-year-old girl who was denied treatment at a private hospital after being shot.

The bill was introduced in the house on Thursday and was sent to a parliamentary select committee for consideration. The select committee consisted of Pakistan People’s Party’s Ganhwar Ali Khan, Sadia Javed, Heer Soho and Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Muhammad Qasim of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Syed Abdur Rasheed and Javed Hanif of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The bill that would bind private hospitals to treat every injured person without legal formalities as ‘human life comes first’ was presented on Monday in the house and was unanimously adopted by the house.

It states that no hospital or doctor shall demand any payment for providing compulsory medical treatment or other such medical assistance from victim, if he or she is unable to make payment.

The cost of compulsory medical treatment shall be borne by the government and the injured persons will be shifted to a government hospital immediately after their condition stabilizes, it said and added that if he or she chooses, they may remain in the private hospital subject to paying the charges of the hospital.

Another clause of the bill reads “It shall be mandatory for all hospitals or any institution (enjoying status of a hospital) to have fully equipped and functional ambulances in case the injured person is to be shifted to another hospital.”

“No police officer or any other officer of law enforcement agency shall interfere with the administrating of compulsory treatment or seek or interrogate an injured person while he or she is receiving compulsory medical treatment in a hospital.”

The house also passed Sindh Institute of Child health and neonatology bill 2018 catering the need of specialized health care for neonates, infants and children and establishing a child health institute under whose umbrella numerous branches of child health outlets could be established and technical expertise and trained human resource could be provided to all child emergencies established in different provincial health facilities other than this institute.

The mover Muhammad Hussain also withdrew his privilege motion over non-implementation of laws passed from the house for two days. He said that 194 bills were passed from the house during 2013-18 tenure but only nine of them have rules. “If laws are not implemented then what is the need to pass them from the house,” he said.

On assurance from the treasury that the issue would be taken up, the mover withdrew it for two days.

Minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani while giving a policy statement over ongoing encroachment drive in the city said that the mess faced by the city was due to the policies of previous governments but the incumbent government would not let the Karachiites alone at this time.

“We have withdrawn all orders to commercialize residential plots but the mafia involved in it has now created sufferings for masses,” he said and however added that those living in those residential plots that are numbered in hundreds of thousands could not be demolished.

He said that they are ready to implement court orders for the betterment of the city but it was not possible to punish thousands of people for the guilt of few. “If such action is taken in city then it could cause a human catastrophe,” he said.

He said that no action would also be taken against legal marriage halls and way out would be reached with the support of marriage halls association.

He said that Sindh Building Control Authority is beings directed to prepare a list of illegal marriage halls however some time would be required for action against them.

The house was later adjourned by the speaker for Tuesday morning.