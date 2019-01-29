Share:

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia unveiled a sweeping plan to develop infrastructure and industry across the world’s leading oil-exporting nation.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who’s embarked on the biggest overhaul of the Saudi economy in its modern history, on Monday presided over the signing of agreements in planned deals before an invite-only crowd in Riyadh. The program will net more than $426 billion in investments by 2030 and add 1.6 million new jobs, according to a government statement.

The Saudi target for investment by 2030 “is actually growing as we speak,” Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in an interview. As for the government’s outlays, “they’re significant,” and “over time there will be hundreds of billions of riyals that will be spent on both hard and soft infrastructure,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s push for investment in railways, airports and industrial projects marks the latest effort by the biggest Arab economy to break its reliance on crude sales for government income. The Saudi government is ready to put its money into financing projects alongside international investors. Funding for projects including a new airport and rail links could require hundreds of billions of riyals in state spending.

Special rooms were set up inside the Ritz, with booths labeled by sector, for people to discuss investment. In November 2017, Saudi Arabia used the hotel to detain leading royals and businessmen in what it described as a crackdown on corruption.

On Monday, the kingdom sealed 37 deals worth $53 billion and announced 29 others valued at $960 million. Boeing Co. agreed to manufacture airplane parts in the kingdom and Thales SA will cooperate in defense. International Business Machines Corp. signed a deal for research into cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Saudi Arabia is getting a makeover under the crown prince, who assumed his de facto leadership in 2017 vowing to steer the economy from its near-total dependence on crude by masterminding reforms known as Vision 2030. The kingdom’s infrastructure -- from roads to water supply -- was ranked 40th among 140 nations in the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Competitiveness Report.

But while higher public spending is projected to drive non-oil economic growth to 2.6 percent in 2019, the pace remains below levels achieved before 2014, when crude prices collapsed, according to Bloomberg Economics. The share of the government’s oil income will grow to 68 percent of total revenue this year.