At least seven people were killed while 949 sustained injuries in 854 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours. As many as 592 seriously injured patients were shifted to different hospitals while 350 with minor injuries were provided first aid treatment on-the-spot. The analysis showed that 431 drivers, 21 juvenile drivers, 117 pedestrians and 401 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. The statistics revealed that 229 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 235 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 59 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and Multan at third with 57 accidents and 57 victims. As many as 672 motorcycles, 136 rickshaws, 89 cars, 38 vans, 14 buses, 26 trucks and 98 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.