Lahore - The Punjab government on Monday posted chief executive officers (CEOs) of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan solid waste management companies (WMC).

As per the notifications, OSD Kahlid Nazir was posted as LWMC CEO Kashif Raza Shahzad Awan as FWMC CEO, Asim Ayub as RWMC CEO, Atiqur Rehman as GWMC CEO and Abdul Jabbar as MWMC CEO.

Moreover, Information and Culture Department Deputy Secretary Anjum Naveed was transferred and posted as Alhamra Director while Punjab Skill Development Project Deputy Director Asif Mehmood as DS of Information Department.

Fifteen officials of grade 18 have been nominated for promotion. They include Fayyaz Mohal, Zahid Sohail, Tauseef Dilshad Khatana, Ahmad Tariq, Unman Ghani, Anjum Naveed, Shafqat Raza, Allah Ditta Warraich, Rizwan Nazir, Imran Akram Chohan, Muhammad Saleem, Rizwana Urooj Bhatti, Jafar Ali Khan, Tariq Masood Farooqa and Muhammad Ansar.

Narowal, Vehari DPOs transferred

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday ordered transfers and postings of following police officers. According to a notification, Rawalpindi SSP (Operations) Muhammad Abdul Qadir Qamar was transferred and posted as AIG (Logistics). Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, awaiting posting, was transferred and posted as AIG (Development). SP Zulfiqar Ahmad was posted as DPO Narowal while Najib-ur-Rehman Bagwi was transferred and posted as DPO Vehari whereas Muhammad Atif Ikram (DPO Vehari) was transferred and posted as Punjab CTD SSP (Intelligence).