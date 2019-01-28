Share:

MULTAN - Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Monday that old and new people would jointly make new Pakistan, adding that South Punjab secretariat would start functioning by the start of July.

Talking to media here, Tareen declared that the PTI would transform Pakistan into a welfare state under the leadership of Imran Khan. He rejected reports regarding his differences with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, saying both of them are together in the party and there is no dispute between them. "Very soon you'll see me and Shah Sahab together," he asserted.

He said that the problems of South Punjab would now be resolved in South Punjab and not Lahore as the South Punjab secretariat would become functional by the start of July. He said that Khan Sahab's cabinet is functioning in better manner and State Minister Zartaj Gull has made impossible possible. He said that the issue of deprivation of South Punjab is discussed since long but the throne of Lahore was a deep rooted thing.

He said that the former government usurped the rights of people by setting up South Punjab office at Shimla Hill. He said that whatever former rulers were facing was justified. He said that the PTI would get the residents of South Punjab their rights. He said that the people gave their votes to the PTI for legislation for South Punjab province. He said that the decision regarding South Punjab secretariat would have to be made very soon.

He said that the establishment of regional office of Baitul Maal was an important step towards creation of South Punjab province. He lauded the performance of Baitul Maal team and said that they performed very well. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to offer relief to the poor people.

He said that the persons responsible for Sahiwal tragedy were suspended and the affectees would be provided justice.

IMPORTANCE OF SPORTS HIGHLIGHTED

Victory adds to energy level of sportsman while defeat inculcates the spirit of forbearance and increase tolerance, said Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari.He said that sports grounds are the real source to banish negativity and unnecessary worries and thoughts.

The VC stated this while addressing the opening ceremony of annual sports gala of Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS) of BZU here on Monday.

Errors are the steps of learning and one learns about his mistakes from his defeats, he said and added that students should come forward for participating in sports so that they could pass through this physical exercise to exert their energies.

The students marched past the VC and presented salute to him. A large number of students and faculty members attended the ceremony.