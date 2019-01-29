Share:

KARACHI (PR) - ‘There is a can in Cancer’ which means that with plenty of will power and determination, a cancer patient can combat this disease. This was spoken by Asma Butt, President SSGC Women’s Association (SSGCWA), while talking to the media at an event organized by SSGCWA at the SSGC Head Office Auditorium to create awareness about breast cancers and other forms of this malignant disease.

A number of women suffering from cancer were especially invited to encourage them to conquer the disease. On the occasion, a specially scripted in-house play on cancer and its treatment and negative effects caused in children from prolonged use of mobile phones, was also staged.

The play underscored the point that growing use of mobile phones can cause medical conditions such as brain tumour.