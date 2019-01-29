Share:

LAHORE - It was a relatively dull session for the benchmark index of Pakistan Stock Exchange as it continued last week’s forward momentum.

Investor sentiments remained on the positive side due to the economic reform package announced last week coupled with receipt of $1b from Saudi and UAE each during last week. The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at its 39-session high of 40,420 points, gaining 155 points (or +0.39 percent).

Refineries closed in the green, as the government notified that a complete ban would be placed on the import of furnace oil, led by BYCO (+7.4 percent), NRL (+5 percent), ATRL (+5 percent) and PRL (+4.97 percent). Investors’ interest remained largely in small cap stocks as PIAA, TRG and FFL were the volume leaders, generating 29m in shares traded, cumulatively.

Investor participation regressed as traded volumes declined by 19 percent to 126m, while traded value decreased by 21 percent to $37m.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan for taking further taxation measures to increase the revenue collection on short term basis in order to stabilize its economy.