HAFIZABAD-A pedestrian was killed while another was seriously injured when a stray bullet hit them on a filling station near Qila Sahib Singh Bypass on Pindi Bhattian Road on Monday.

According to a police source, Akbar Ali, a son of Dilbar Ali, was on his way to Hafizabad along with his sister on a motorbike. He parked his bike near the filling station when all of a sudden a stray bullet hit him and another pedestrian Imran.

Both sustained injuries. The police registered a case and arrested gunman Tanveer Ahmad of Kalianwala. The gunman was cleaning his gun when it went off accidentally. Akbar Ali and Imran were shifted to Trauma Centre where Akbar Ali succumbed to his wounds while Imran was struggling for life.