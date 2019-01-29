Share:

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir extended on Monday ceasefires in the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, officials said.

Addressing supporters in South Kordofan state, Bashir said his “top priority” was ending fighting which erupted there in 2011.

“We are ready to go to any length to bring peace to this area,” Bashir told a crowd of cheering supporters at a televised rally in the state capital Kadugli.

Since June 2016, Bashir has declared several unilateral ceasefires in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, bringing relative calm to the three war-torn states. No ceasefire announcement was made for Darfur, reported the SUNA news agency.

Bashir’s visit to Kadugli came a day after a protest movement called for demonstrations in the three states, following weeks of anti-government rallies in other parts of Sudan.

The Sudanese Professionals Association pushed for protests in various states and camps for internally displaced people, “to show our people’s rejection of the dictator”, the group said in a statement on Sunday.

There were no reports of rallies Monday in the three conflict-hit states, which have been devoid of demonstrations apart from a day of rallies in Darfur earlier this month.

Protests in Sudan began on December 19 after the government tripled the price of bread.

They have since spiraled into nationwide rallies against the government of Bashir, who has refused to resign nearly three decades since sweeping to power in a coup.

For years, anger has been mounting across Sudan over growing economic hardships and deteriorating living conditions.

That ire has now spilled onto the streets, with protesters chanting their main slogan: “freedom, peace, justice!” Officials say 30 people have died in protest-related violence since the demonstrations began, while rights groups say more than 40 people have been killed.