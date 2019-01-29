Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Monday transferred and posted various officials.

Syed Farrukh Habib was posted provincial ombudsman, Syed Manzar Abbas Rizvi director general of the Karachi Development Authority, Dr Saeed Ahmed secretary for minerals and former minerals secretary was posted chairman of the provincial education authority. Riaz Hussain Soomro was posted rehabilitation secretary, Muntazir Syed Hussain Naqvi public health engineering secretary, Jamal Mustafa Syed additional secretary for irrigation, Dr Muhammad Usman secretary for the ombudsman, Lubna Salahuddin human rights secretary, Muntazir Haroon Ahmed food secretary, Shafiq Ahmed Mehsar managing director of the Sindh Technical Education and Riaz Ahmed posted secretary for implementation and coordination.