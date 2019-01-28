Share:

ANTALYA-President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey will produce larger armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in a few months.

Speaking at a mass opening ceremony in the Mediterranean province of Antalya on Sunday, Erdogan stated the new product would set "an example to the world." Stating that Turkey was producing both surveillance and armed drones, Turkish leader said, "Now, we are producing larger armed unmanned air vehicles and it will be completed in a few months." He said 65 percent of Turkish defense industry needs were provided by local producers, highlighting his country's recent success in the defense industry.

On upcoming local elections in the country, President Erdogan, who is also the head of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said the elections were crucial for the future of Turkey.

The March 31 elections have become "a matter of survival for our country" due to the latest developments in the region, he said at a dinner with his party officials in Antalya later in the day.