ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said the restructuring of visa policy would greatly help promote tourism industry in the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could benefit from it due to the vast potential in the field.

Talking to a delegation of party Parliamentarians from Malakand Division, Khan said the government was paying special attention to optimal exploitation of the tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in this connection a number of projects were in the pipeline.

Responding to the demand of the party MPs, Premier Khan said that to meet the energy needs of Malakand Division government would be focusing on hydel power and other environment friendly means of producing energy.

He further informed the MPs that for mineral and other explorations in Swat and Malakand Division government was trying to acquire latest technology for the collective benefit of the people of these areas.

The prime minister said the government would be taking steps to start direct flights from Malaysia to Peshawar so that the people of these areas working there could be facilitated.

He also assured the members of the party from Malakand Division that the issues relating to their constituencies should be resolved on priority basis and directed the party MPs to remain in constant touch with their electorate so that they could have the first hand knowledge of their problems and needs.

He also assured the MPs that during fresh recruitments in government departments in province up to Grade 4 slots preference would be given to the locals.

Meanwhile talking to the MPs from Mianwali, his home constituency, Prime Minister Khan directed the authorities to expedite development work in the area.

He reportedly sought suggestions from the members to make Mianwali a model city. He also assured them of establishing a medical college and university in the city.

During the meeting the premier pledged to upgrade public hospitals, schools and colleges.

Prime Minister Khan also directed to give ‘Poverty Eradication Programme’ the task to eradicate impoverishment from his hometown.

The PM said provision of gas and potable water would be ensured.

He said the federal and Punjab governments would in collaboration complete the development projects in the area.

After winning elections on different seats in the general elections, Khan had decided to retain his NA-95 Mianwali seat.