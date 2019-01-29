Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan former captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has questioned the country’s cricket authorities over what they want to make out of bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, as the youngster struggles to cement his place in the regular Playing XI.

“What do we want to do with Faheem Ashraf, I believe he is a good all-rounder in the limited overs format. Being an impact player, he got the ability to win us matches, however, the on and off playing cycle will not be good for him as well as for Pakistan,” said Akram while talking to local media.

Akram was of the view that Faheem got the talent to be picked for the upcoming World Cup squad. “I understand that the management is not fully confident on Faheem’s bowling abilities, but to get selected in the Playing XI, one needs to perform consistently just like Shadab Khan, but he got the talent,” he said.

Talking about fast bowler Hasan Ali, the Sultan of Swing said that the 24-year-old needs to work on his ability to swing the ball. “I think Hasan tries, he tries around the wicket, goes over the wicket, and utilize his skill and ability to the maximum. However, he needs to learn how to swing the ball, I think he is a pretty decent cricketer, is talented and fit but he needs to learn a bit of swing as well,” he added.

Wasim also hoped that captain Sarfraz Ahmad would learn from his mistake as he has apologized for his controversial taunt. He said that whichever team wins in Pakistan Super League (PSL), the victory would be of Pakistan’s.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pakistan captain had been suspended for four matches after accepting that he was in breach of the ICC’s Anti-Racism Code for Participants following an incident that occurred during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban.

Sarfaraz aimed a comment at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo which resulted in Sarfaraz being charged with an offence under the Code, namely; “Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin.”

He will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series to follow. The incident was initially reported by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees after he conducted initial investigations and spoke to both players after the match. Following a further investigation, the ICC General Counsel, Iain Higgins, then determined that the player had a case to answer under the Code, and the player was issued with a charge notice on 26 January.