ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on January 24 for the combined income group posted a nominal decrease of 0.04 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 238.21 points against 238.30 points registered in the previous week and in the lowest income group the indicator also decreased from 220.88 points in last week to 220.80 points, according to latest data of PBS.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 6.95 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 4.18 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month decreased by 0.04 percent, 0.04 percent, 0.04 percent , and 0.04 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 10 items registered decrease, while that of 14 items increased with the remaining 29 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included potatoes, LPG Cylinder, onions, chicken (farm) eggs, gram pulse, bananas, moong pulse, sugar and wheat flour.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, garlic, rice (irri-6), masoor pulse, gur, wheat, milk (powdered), tea (prepared), mustard oil, red chilly, beef, mash pulse, vegetable ghee (loose) and mutton.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included rice basmati (broken), bread, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt (powdered), tea (packet), cooked beef, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.