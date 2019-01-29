Share:

KARACHI - A woman set herself on fire after a row with her husband in Orangi Town on Monday. The incident took place in Hussainabad, Orangi Town No. 10 in the limits of Mominabad Police Station. According to details, 35-year-old Saima, wife of Tahir, and her daughter Batool, 12, sustained burn injuries and they were shifted to Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. According to doctors at the hospital, the woman's condition is critical as her face and torso were badly affected while her daughter is out of danger. Doctors said that 50 percent of woman’s body has burn injuries while her daughter is out of danger with burns on 15 percent of her body.

Reacting on information, police officials reached the site and inquired about the incident. Police officials said that the incident took place over a family dispute. Mominabad SHO Asif Munawar said the woman apparently set herself on fire after a scuffle with her husband over a family dispute, adding that her daughter also sustained burn injuries when she attempted to save her mother. The officer said that police had yet to record statements of the victims. No case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

On the other side, a woman was attacked and injured allegedly by her former husband in the Federal B Area.

According to details, a 35-year-old woman identified as Shamim, former wife of Siraj Ahmed, was stabbed and injured by her ex-husband Siraj, son of Hashim, over a family dispute at Tahir Villa, Bhangi Para near Muhammadi Masjid in the limits of Gulberg Police Station.

The victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials also reached the site following the incident and inquired about the incident. Police officials claimed to have arrested Siraj and recovered a knife used in the incident.

MUSIC VIDEOS

Meanwhile, senior police officials on Monday took notice of videos viral on the social media application TikTok.

An enquiry has been ordered while an officer of the SSP rank has been appointed as enquiry officer who will submit a report within three days.

"Special Investigation Unit (SIU) SSP Noman Ahmed Siddiqui has been appointed enquiry officer to conduct enquiry against the police personnel who uploaded their illegal videos on social media through TikTok," reads a copy of an order issued by a senior police official.

"The enquiry officer should complete the enquiry and recommended legal or departmental action to this office within three days positively."

Multiple videos of Karachi police personnel were uploaded on TikTok in which police personnel can be seen doing actions with background music.