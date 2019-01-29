Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi here on Monday said that foreign investors were showing keen interest to invest in the fishing industry of Pakistan due to the business friendly policies of the incumbent government. "Bringing fishing industry in line with international standards would not only help us widen Pakistan's forex influx options, but also generate jobs for the youth bulge”, the minster said in a meeting with the delegation from the World Bank which called on him. The delegation, headed by Julia Bucknall, Director for Environment and Natural Resources, showed interest in investment potential regarding the fisheries industry. The minster said that the emerging Pakistan needs to benefit from the enormous natural resources at its disposal and it is the ripe time to invest in the infrastructure necessary to revamp its economy. “If we keep on delivering in such a way, it is pertinent that Pakistan will rise and shine”, he added. The options available for harnessing the prospective economic benefits from this sector also came under discussion during the meeting.