LAHORE - The high-goal season of Lahore Polo Club is going to start with 12-goal tournament, Zameen Polo Cup 2019, commencing today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. LPC President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said total six teams have been participating in the event, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, Total Nutrition, Guard Group/Master Paints while Pool B includes Barry’s, Olympia and Diamond Paints/Newage. The inaugural match will be contested between Master Paints Black and Total Nutrition at 2pm while the second encounter will be played between Barry’s and Olympia/Momin Ghee at 3pm. He said the high-goal season has started, where top national and international players will be seen in action during the action-packed matches.