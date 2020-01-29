LAKKI MARWAT - Three hardened criminals and a woman were
killed and two policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police were wounded in a gun
battle between police and a gang of criminals in
Paharkhel Pakka village of the district on the night
between Monday and Tuesday.
“After receiving credible information about
presence of Inamullah Marwat, the kingpin of
Inam criminals’ gangs along with his accomplices
in the village, a large contingent of police was sent
to the area,” district police officer (DPO) Qasim Ali
Khan told journalists at his office on Tuesday. He
said that policemen from Lakki Marwat and Tank
districts assisted by commandos of Elite Force,
Quick Response Force and armoured personnel
carrier vehicles took part in the operation against
criminals’ gangs. “Inam Marwat gang was active
in Tank and Lakki Marwat and it had carried out
criminal and terrorist activities in both districts,”
the DPO maintained, adding that the ringleader of
the gang was a sign of terror and frighten and a
constant threat to the peace in southern districts.
Flanked by the DPO Tank Arif Khan, he said that
the law enforcers came under firing attack when
they reached the remote rural area at night and
started laying siege around the hideout of criminals. “The criminals also hurled hand grenades at
the cops,” he added. He said the operation to bring
hardened criminals into clutches of law started at
around 9:30pm and concluded at 5:30am in the
morning. He said that DSP Tank Khalid Mehmood
and Elite Force personnel Ahmad Jan sustained
bullet wounds in encounter with criminals and
were shifted to hospital.
“When fire exchange stopped policemen
searched the house and found the bodies of Inam
Marwat, Mursaleen and Bilqiaz,” said district police chief, adding that body of a woman was also
found from a room from where the criminals attacked law enforcers.