LAKKI MARWAT - Three hardened criminals and a woman were

killed and two policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police were wounded in a gun

battle between police and a gang of criminals in

Paharkhel Pakka village of the district on the night

between Monday and Tuesday.

“After receiving credible information about

presence of Inamullah Marwat, the kingpin of

Inam criminals’ gangs along with his accomplices

in the village, a large contingent of police was sent

to the area,” district police officer (DPO) Qasim Ali

Khan told journalists at his office on Tuesday. He

said that policemen from Lakki Marwat and Tank

districts assisted by commandos of Elite Force,

Quick Response Force and armoured personnel

carrier vehicles took part in the operation against

criminals’ gangs. “Inam Marwat gang was active

in Tank and Lakki Marwat and it had carried out

criminal and terrorist activities in both districts,”

the DPO maintained, adding that the ringleader of

the gang was a sign of terror and frighten and a

constant threat to the peace in southern districts.

Flanked by the DPO Tank Arif Khan, he said that

the law enforcers came under firing attack when

they reached the remote rural area at night and

started laying siege around the hideout of criminals. “The criminals also hurled hand grenades at

the cops,” he added. He said the operation to bring

hardened criminals into clutches of law started at

around 9:30pm and concluded at 5:30am in the

morning. He said that DSP Tank Khalid Mehmood

and Elite Force personnel Ahmad Jan sustained

bullet wounds in encounter with criminals and

were shifted to hospital.

“When fire exchange stopped policemen

searched the house and found the bodies of Inam

Marwat, Mursaleen and Bilqiaz,” said district police chief, adding that body of a woman was also

found from a room from where the criminals attacked law enforcers.