Share:

FAISALABAD (PR): A handing-over ceremony of 45 units of Porter H-100 pickup to M/sShan Distributors & Shan Marketing Services was held at Hyundai Nishat Motor Pvt. Ltd., plant, Faisalabad.

The event was attended by the directors of Shan Distributors and Shan Marketing who received the ceremonial keys of their brand new Hyundai Porter High-deck and Deckless variants from Tatsuya Sato, COO HNMPL, & Junya Masuda, EVP Sales & Marketing HNMPL. Other senior company officials from HNMPL were also present at the occasion.

The production of Porter H-100 pickup and its committed deliveries to the customers have already begun from early January 2020. M/s HyundaiNishat Motor is committed to not only provide highly quality products and services, but also to work closely with the Pakistani clients to set the new benchmark for Pakistan’s transportation industry.