MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan here on Tuesday said following the increased aggressive posture of India, ignition of war in the region could not be ruled out.

“Ever hostile and stubborn India can maneuver the Palwama-type drama again in the region to justify her impending aggression from across the Line of Control to divert the attention of the external world from the continual fast-deteriorating situation in the indefinite curfew clamped and locked down disputed Indian occupied valley of Kashmir, which has entered into 178th day of siege on Tuesday”, the AJK president observed while talking to media at the sideline of 5th convocation of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur held here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, ex Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz), Registrar MUST Prof. Muhammad Waris, Dean Engineering Prof. Anwar Khataab, Director Student Affairs Dr. Asghar Ali Chaudhry and other members of the faculty were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Masood continued that the war mongering approach of India and frequent violation of ceasefire from across the Line of Control could lead to breaking out of the war in the region between the two nuclear-armed neighboring countries.

He said it was high time for the peace and freedom-loving comity of nations especially the super power to take immediate notice of the rising aggressive Indian posture in the region.

The AJK president called for immediate solution of Kashmir issue through tripartite talks among three parties to the dispute including Pakistan, India and the people of internationally-acknowledged Jammu Kashmir state. “The vibrant and sincere role of international community to ensure the early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue through a meaningful tripartite dialogue is inevitable to pave the way for early grant of internationally-recognized right to self determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir state through plebiscite as committed in the UN resolutions”, he emphasized.

To a question raised by this correspondent about US President Trump’s recent repeated desire of performing role to resolve Kashmir issue, Sardar Masood Khan opined that the mediation offer could be fruit provided it was plasticized sincerely and in letter and spirit. “Otherwise, India had responded to the earlier mediation offer of President Trump negatively by immediately revoking special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir status through the sinister August 05, last year’s unlawful and forced action through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.”

To another question, the AJK president categorically said Kashmir liberation struggle would continue in the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir until a single Kashmiri was alive.

He underlined that the Kashmiris were continuing the struggle for freedom of the motherland from the clutches of the Indian tyrannical rule for the last 72 years with full vigor and ever-fresh spirit at every passing day.

He declared that the valiant Kashmiris would continue the freedom struggle even if India double the current volume of over a million of her occupying military and para-military forces in the occupied state.

Responding to another question, the AJK President said with the passage of time and most particularly since the recent months, Kashmir issue had secured exceptional attention of the international community.

Masood pointed out that since the recent inhuman and extremely hostile actions on her own soil based on ethnic cleansing of the minorities including the Indian Muslims and most particularly in the disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir the international community had admitted that India was a so called secular and democratic country where the human rights of minority communities were massively abused – following the fascist and brutal approach against the minorities in the country, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan vehemently condemned the continued – rather increased human rights abuses in the Indian-held Jammu Kashmir state, which India had turned the largest prison on the planet since August 05 last year sinister move by putting over 0.8 million Muslim population in the occupied valley in unlawful confinement for the last 178 days with ulterior motives to gag their voice for freedom from the long Indian subjugation, he concluded.