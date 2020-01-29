Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan here on Tuesday said following the increased aggressive posture of India, ignition of war in the region could not be ruled out.

“Ever hostile and stubborn India can maneuver the Palwama-type drama again in the region to justify her impending aggression from across the Line of Control to divert the attention of the external world from the continual fast-deteriorating situation in the indefinite curfew clamped and locked down disputed Indian occupied valley of Kashmir, which has entered into 178th day of siege on Tuesday”, the AJK president observed while talking to media at the sideline of 5th convocation of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur held here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, ex Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz), Registrar MUST Prof. Muhammad Waris, Dean Engineering Prof. Anwar Khataab, Director Student Affairs Dr. Asghar Ali Chaudhry and other members of the faculty were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Masood continued that the war mongering approach of India and frequent violation of ceasefire from across the Line of Control could lead to breaking out of the war in the region between the two nuclear-armed neighboring countries.