A three-day special anti-polio campaign began in fifteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Buner, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Khyber and Bajaur.

More than four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

Twelve thousand and seventy-three teams have been constituted which will administer anti-polio vaccine to each and every child.

Elaborate security measures are being taken for security of polio teams.