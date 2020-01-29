Share:

Apple's CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with the CNBC broadcaster that his company had restricted its employees' trips to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are restricting travel to business critical travel," Cook said on Tuesday, as quoted by the broadcaster, adding that the company is providing its employees who work near the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, and across the country, with care kits.

Cook also said that some Apple suppliers are located in Wuhan and at least several company's branches in the country would be closed until 10 February, at the recommendation of the Chinese government.

He added that given that most of the Apple manufacturing facilities are located in China, the outbreak will affect the company's sales.

"We are donating to groups that are working to contain the outbreak," Cook said.

The previously unknown type of the virus was first detected in December and has since killed over 130 people and infected almost 6,000 others, according to China's National Health Commission. Despite efforts to contain the disease, cases have already been reported in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Cambodia.