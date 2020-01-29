Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Tuesday announced to set up an isolation ward for the suspected coronavirus patients.

Statement released said that Dean Professor

Dr.Umer Farooq and Medical Director Professor

Dr.Ahsan Aurangzeb called an emergency meeting to take advance measures to tackle the coronavirus. The virus is believed to have been originated in the central city of Wuhan and has spread

across the country.

The ATH issued special instructions to staffs

of the accident and emergency department and

medicines department.

They have been advised to wear masks, gowns

and use hand sanitizers after treating every patient. Nursing Director has been asked to educate

the nursing staff about the handling of the suspected patients.

The media department has been advised to inform and educate the public about this virus while

Dr.Imran Farooq has been appointed as the focal

person. Coronavirus is zoonotic, meaning they are

transmitted between animals and people. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and

breathing difficulties.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing,

covering mouth and nose when coughing and

sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and

sneezing.

Head of Medicine Department Professor Dr.

Atiq-ur-Rehman, Nursing Director Shams-ulHuda, In-charge Accident & Emergency Department Dr. Khurram, focal person Dr. Imran Farooq and Media Manager Amber Javed attended

the meeting.

Dr. Umer Farooq said that providing better

treatment to the patients and protection to our

health staff was the foremost priority and we are

ready to take all the measures in this regard.