ISLAMABAD - Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Tuesday announced to set up an isolation ward for the suspected coronavirus patients.
Statement released said that Dean Professor
Dr.Umer Farooq and Medical Director Professor
Dr.Ahsan Aurangzeb called an emergency meeting to take advance measures to tackle the coronavirus. The virus is believed to have been originated in the central city of Wuhan and has spread
across the country.
The ATH issued special instructions to staffs
of the accident and emergency department and
medicines department.
They have been advised to wear masks, gowns
and use hand sanitizers after treating every patient. Nursing Director has been asked to educate
the nursing staff about the handling of the suspected patients.
The media department has been advised to inform and educate the public about this virus while
Dr.Imran Farooq has been appointed as the focal
person. Coronavirus is zoonotic, meaning they are
transmitted between animals and people. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and
breathing difficulties.
Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing,
covering mouth and nose when coughing and
sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.
Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and
sneezing.
Head of Medicine Department Professor Dr.
Atiq-ur-Rehman, Nursing Director Shams-ulHuda, In-charge Accident & Emergency Department Dr. Khurram, focal person Dr. Imran Farooq and Media Manager Amber Javed attended
the meeting.
Dr. Umer Farooq said that providing better
treatment to the patients and protection to our
health staff was the foremost priority and we are
ready to take all the measures in this regard.