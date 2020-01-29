Share:

ISLAMABAD - Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw met with Pakistan national women’s cricket team at National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday and wished them good luck ahead of the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup in Australia, which will commence from February 21.

Present at the reception were Pakistani women players selected for the T20 World Cup, chair of Pakistan national women’s selection committee Urooj Mumtaz, the team’s coaches and senior members of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “It is a great privilege to meet Pakistani women’s cricket team players. I wish the team a fantastic stay in Australia. The players will definitely receive a very warm Australian welcome. We expect some fabulous cricket,” said the High Commissioner, while talking to the players. Dr Shaw said it will be a big year for women’s cricket in Australia. “Australia is about to become the first cricketing nation to close the gender prize money gap. At this year’s T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia will top up prize money won by the women’s team to deliver parity with their male counterparts,” Shaw added.

The High Commissioner also invited fans and visitors from Pakistan to be part of the T20 World Cup and #FILLTHEMCG campaign. “We are holding the final of the World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the biggest cricket stadium in the world, with a bold ambition to set a record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture,” he said.

The current record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture is 90,185, set at the final of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the USA. “We aim to beat that world record,” he added. Pakistan women team will depart for Australia on January 31 and will play its first match against West Indies on February 26 at Manuka Oval.