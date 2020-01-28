Share:

ATTOCK-Police have resolved blind murder case of a youth whose dead body was recovered from a small dam in the limits of Jand Police Station and arrested his two friends.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that a team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jand Circle, DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandio had resolved mystery of blind murder of Ihtisham Noor whose body was found floating in a mini-dam near Jand. He said police had registered a blind murder case against unidentified people and started probe.

He maintained that police investigators got a clue through a CCTV image in which the deceased was seen with his two friends. The DPO said that taking the image as evidence, police took into custody his two friends identified as Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Arbab who, during a preliminary interrogation, confessed to the crime that they took the victim to local dam on the pretext of making a visit where they tried to sexually assault him but he resisted. According to DPO, the accused stated that the victim threatened them that he would reveal the entire incident to his parents upon which they threw him into the mini-dam where he drowned. He said the accused had been sent behind the bars and further legal action was underway.

550 POs arrested in Jan

The police arrested 550 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during this month.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said Tuesday that the city police during crackdown against proclaimed offenders held 550 POs so far.