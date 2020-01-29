Share:

KARACHI - A book was launched here on Tuesday which presents a critical evaluation of India’s constant false flag operations against

Pakistan and an eye-opener for

everybody to see that how India,

with its planned game of deception, has been hoodwinking the

world by portraying Pakistan as

a terrorist country.

The book ‘Ganga to Pulwama

– India’s False Flag Operations’

written by Dr Junaid Ahmad and

Ibnul Hasan Rizvi comprehensively covers eight of India’s false

flag operations starting with hijacking of Ganga aeroplane in

January 1971, Indian parliament

attack in December 2001, arson

in train at Godhra leading to Gujarat Carnage in 2002, Samjhota

Express arson in February 2007,

Mumbai attacks in November

2008, Pathankot in January 2016,

Uri attack in September 2016 and

Pulwama in February 2019. The

book launching ceremony was

organised by the Readers Club

at Arts Council of Pakistan was

attended by a large number of

intellectuals, academicians, security analysts and civil society

members.

On the occasion, former senator Javed Jabbar delivered a

comprehensive review of the

book, followed by Sabuha Khan

who presented her views about

the publication. Vice Admiral

(retired) Arifullah Hussaini expressed his thoughts about the

book, followed by musings on

the book by author Ibnul Hasan

Rizvi. After the speeches, an

extensive question-answer session was held wherein the participants asked particular questions about the facts described

by the book and the results derived therein. The purpose of the

book is to serve as a caution to

Pakistanis and the international

community against India’s ultimate game of deception. The

book has established that how

a hegemonic country like India,

with the support of ruthless and

corrupt rulers, can brow beat its

smaller neighbours and eventually the entire world.

From the several incidents,

the book has derived a definite

pattern which should be enough

to squash and rebut India’s allegations. The pattern which

emerges from these incidents

can be summarised as follows:

India blamed Pakistan for all

the incidents without any proof.

No Pakistani was ever involved

in any of the above operations.

Even Ajmal Kasab of Mumbai

attacks was later found to be an

Indian. All attackers were killed

by the Indians within few hours

leaving no one alive. All the

people killed in these attacks

belonged to lower caste Hindus

or Muslims and no upper caste

Hindu, VIP, foreigner or journalist was ever killed.

Besides this, the Indian government managed to brow

beat the investigators and in

fact even investigation agencies

were changed to get the desired

investigation reports.