KARACHI - A book was launched here on Tuesday which presents a critical evaluation of India’s constant false flag operations against

READ MORE: 'Trump plan to bad repercussions for region'

Pakistan and an eye-opener for

everybody to see that how India,

with its planned game of deception, has been hoodwinking the

world by portraying Pakistan as

READ MORE: Mahmoud Abbas calls Trump Mideast deal 'conspiracy', says 'Jerusalem is not for sale'

a terrorist country.

The book ‘Ganga to Pulwama

– India’s False Flag Operations’

written by Dr Junaid Ahmad and

READ MORE: Number of US troops with traumatic brain injuries from Iran missile attack increases to 50

Ibnul Hasan Rizvi comprehensively covers eight of India’s false

flag operations starting with hijacking of Ganga aeroplane in

January 1971, Indian parliament

attack in December 2001, arson

READ MORE: Trump unveils Israel-Palestine plan amid opposition

in train at Godhra leading to Gujarat Carnage in 2002, Samjhota

Express arson in February 2007,

Mumbai attacks in November

2008, Pathankot in January 2016,

READ MORE: Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians: Hamas

Uri attack in September 2016 and

Pulwama in February 2019. The

book launching ceremony was

organised by the Readers Club

READ MORE: Mideast Plan: Trump unveils his 'Deal of the Century' to recognise Israeli Sovereignty

at Arts Council of Pakistan was

attended by a large number of

intellectuals, academicians, security analysts and civil society

members.

READ MORE: IUII to present nation-wide plan for restoring Student Unions: IUII Rector

On the occasion, former senator Javed Jabbar delivered a

comprehensive review of the

book, followed by Sabuha Khan

who presented her views about

READ MORE: Egypt launches massive military exercises along Libyan border to counter Turkey

the publication. Vice Admiral

(retired) Arifullah Hussaini expressed his thoughts about the

book, followed by musings on

the book by author Ibnul Hasan

READ MORE: Pakistan improves score on Economic Freedom Index

Rizvi. After the speeches, an

extensive question-answer session was held wherein the participants asked particular questions about the facts described

by the book and the results derived therein. The purpose of the

book is to serve as a caution to

READ MORE: Construction of cancer hospital in Quetta to begin next month: CM Balochistan

Pakistanis and the international

community against India’s ultimate game of deception. The

book has established that how

a hegemonic country like India,

READ MORE: CJCSC General Nadeem Raza meets Saudi King Salman in Riyadh

with the support of ruthless and

corrupt rulers, can brow beat its

smaller neighbours and eventually the entire world.

From the several incidents,

READ MORE: Trump-Erdogan discuss Libya, Syria as KSA opposes foreign intervention in North African region

the book has derived a definite

pattern which should be enough

to squash and rebut India’s allegations. The pattern which

emerges from these incidents

READ MORE: Pakistan reaches out to Africa for economic relations: FM Qureshi

can be summarised as follows:

India blamed Pakistan for all

the incidents without any proof.

No Pakistani was ever involved

READ MORE: Suspected militants blow up major gas pipeline in Rahimyar Khan

in any of the above operations.

Even Ajmal Kasab of Mumbai

attacks was later found to be an

Indian. All attackers were killed

READ MORE: China decisive in fight against fatal virus: WHO

by the Indians within few hours

leaving no one alive. All the

people killed in these attacks

belonged to lower caste Hindus

READ MORE: Jewish settlers torch school in occupied West Bank

or Muslims and no upper caste

Hindu, VIP, foreigner or journalist was ever killed.

Besides this, the Indian government managed to brow

beat the investigators and in

READ MORE: Nadal moves in Australian Open quarterfinals

fact even investigation agencies

were changed to get the desired

investigation reports.