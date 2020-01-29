KARACHI - A book was launched here on Tuesday which presents a critical evaluation of India’s constant false flag operations against
Pakistan and an eye-opener for
everybody to see that how India,
with its planned game of deception, has been hoodwinking the
world by portraying Pakistan as
a terrorist country.
The book ‘Ganga to Pulwama
– India’s False Flag Operations’
written by Dr Junaid Ahmad and
Ibnul Hasan Rizvi comprehensively covers eight of India’s false
flag operations starting with hijacking of Ganga aeroplane in
January 1971, Indian parliament
attack in December 2001, arson
in train at Godhra leading to Gujarat Carnage in 2002, Samjhota
Express arson in February 2007,
Mumbai attacks in November
2008, Pathankot in January 2016,
Uri attack in September 2016 and
Pulwama in February 2019. The
book launching ceremony was
organised by the Readers Club
at Arts Council of Pakistan was
attended by a large number of
intellectuals, academicians, security analysts and civil society
members.
On the occasion, former senator Javed Jabbar delivered a
comprehensive review of the
book, followed by Sabuha Khan
who presented her views about
the publication. Vice Admiral
(retired) Arifullah Hussaini expressed his thoughts about the
book, followed by musings on
the book by author Ibnul Hasan
Rizvi. After the speeches, an
extensive question-answer session was held wherein the participants asked particular questions about the facts described
by the book and the results derived therein. The purpose of the
book is to serve as a caution to
Pakistanis and the international
community against India’s ultimate game of deception. The
book has established that how
a hegemonic country like India,
with the support of ruthless and
corrupt rulers, can brow beat its
smaller neighbours and eventually the entire world.
From the several incidents,
the book has derived a definite
pattern which should be enough
to squash and rebut India’s allegations. The pattern which
emerges from these incidents
can be summarised as follows:
India blamed Pakistan for all
the incidents without any proof.
No Pakistani was ever involved
in any of the above operations.
Even Ajmal Kasab of Mumbai
attacks was later found to be an
Indian. All attackers were killed
by the Indians within few hours
leaving no one alive. All the
people killed in these attacks
belonged to lower caste Hindus
or Muslims and no upper caste
Hindu, VIP, foreigner or journalist was ever killed.
Besides this, the Indian government managed to brow
beat the investigators and in
fact even investigation agencies
were changed to get the desired
investigation reports.