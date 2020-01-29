e-Paper
Wednesday | January 29, 2020
Latest
10:36 AM | January 29, 2020
FM to particiapte in Pak-Africa Trade Conference in Kenya
10:05 AM | January 29, 2020
'Trump plan to bad repercussions for region'
9:32 AM | January 29, 2020
Mahmoud Abbas calls Trump Mideast deal 'conspiracy', says 'Jerusalem is not for sale'
9:02 AM | January 29, 2020
Number of US troops with traumatic brain injuries from Iran missile attack increases to 50
8:24 AM | January 29, 2020
Trump unveils Israel-Palestine plan amid opposition
11:55 PM | January 28, 2020
Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians: Hamas
11:42 PM | January 28, 2020
Mideast Plan: Trump unveils his 'Deal of the Century' to recognise Israeli Sovereignty
11:30 PM | January 28, 2020
IUII to present nation-wide plan for restoring Student Unions: IUII Rector
10:50 PM | January 28, 2020
Egypt launches massive military exercises along Libyan border to counter Turkey
8:50 PM | January 28, 2020
Pakistan improves score on Economic Freedom Index
7:46 PM | January 28, 2020
Construction of cancer hospital in Quetta to begin next month: CM Balochistan
6:54 PM | January 28, 2020
CJCSC General Nadeem Raza meets Saudi King Salman in Riyadh
6:34 PM | January 28, 2020
Trump-Erdogan discuss Libya, Syria as KSA opposes foreign intervention in North African region
5:47 PM | January 28, 2020
Pakistan reaches out to Africa for economic relations: FM Qureshi
5:10 PM | January 28, 2020
Suspected militants blow up major gas pipeline in Rahimyar Khan
3:47 PM | January 28, 2020
China decisive in fight against fatal virus: WHO
2:42 PM | January 28, 2020
Jewish settlers torch school in occupied West Bank
12:58 PM | January 28, 2020
Nadal moves in Australian Open quarterfinals
12:12 PM | January 28, 2020
France: Islamophobic attacks up sharply last year
11:39 AM | January 28, 2020
China confirms 4515 coronavirus cases, 60 cured, 106 dead
RELATED NEWS
January 25, 2020
CARTOON
January 18, 2020
Cartoon
January 17, 2020
CARTOON
January 16, 2020
Cartoon
Top Stories
9:24 AM | January 27, 2020
US embassy in Baghdad hit by missiles
11:11 AM | January 25, 2020
Dr Zafar Mirza dismisses media reports of Coronavirus in Pakistan
2:45 PM | January 25, 2020
ECP to hear petition seeking Vawda's disqualification on February 3
1:34 PM | January 24, 2020
Govt rejects Transparency International report on corruption: Dr Firdous
