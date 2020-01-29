Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Selection Board in its second meeting has reviewed the promotion cases of over 300 officers of garde-19 and grade-20 of different services groups.

The government began three-day meet of Central Selection Board under Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on January 27th at Establishement Division.

Secretary Establishment Division, Secretarty Cabinet Divsion, all serving Chief Secretaries and all serving Inspector Generals and representatives of different ministries have attended the meeting so far.

Official documents available with The Nation show that the CSB has up to now reviewed promotion cases of 67 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service, 30 officers of Secretariat Group, 27 officers of Ministry of Commerce, 70 officers of Police Service of Pakistan, nine officers of Federal Investigation Agnecy, 27 officers of Ministry of Information and Braodcasting, 48 officers of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 13 officers of Ministry of Planning and Development Division, 12 officers of Intelligence Bureau and 18 officers of Defence Ministry.

Well-placed sources informed this scribe that the CSB would review over 400 promotion cases of different services during this total three days meeting. A senior official disclosed that the Establishment Division had done all arrangements in mid of December but the meeting held with a little bit of delay due to the busy schedule of Secretary Establishment Division.

He said that the govt has streamlined the Promotion Board meetings in last one and half years. He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government only conducted four to five CSB meetings and most of those were challenged in different courts by civil servants as PML-N was granting promotions only to its blue eyed officers.