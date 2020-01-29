Share:

LAHORE - The Corps Commander Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Jubilee Insurance will roll into action today (Wednesday) here at the Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC). LGPC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said that this is the first 12-goal tournament of this high-goal season where total six teams have been taking part. The presence of top national and international players in all the teams will make the tournament more challenging and exciting. “The teams are divided into two pools as Pool A consists of PBG, Remounts and Guard Group while Pool B comprises 4 Corps, Millennium Movers and BN Polo Team. The first match of the event will be played between PBG and Remounts at 1:30 pm while Corps 4 will vie against Millennium Movers at 3 pm.