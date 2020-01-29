Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday directed to expedite the completion of ongoing projects under the CPEC.

Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding progress on various projects under the CPEC here, the prime minister stressed the need to fully benefit from Chinese experience in social sectors, especially in poverty reduction and agriculture.

The prime minister gave directives to the CPEC Authority to accelerate implementation of various projects in the second phase of CPEC.

He said that the ongoing development projects under the CPEC should be completed on a fast-track basis and directed to give a final shape to the consultation process of the future projects on priority.

Lauding the time-tested friendship with China, he said that China had always supported Pakistan during difficult times and CPEC was a manifestation of the multi-dimensional partnership between the two countries.

He also observed that Chinese experiences in the social sector, especially for the eradication of poverty and promotion of agriculture, must be fully explored, says a press release issued here by the Prime Minister Office Media Wing.

The prime minister asked the relevant ministries to set a completion period and emphasized upon making the inter-ministerial coordination more effective to achieve desired results within the appointed time frame.

He also directed to brief him in the upcoming review meeting on the the projects falling under the CPEC second phase, including their completion period, implementation, removal of hurdles and the future mechanism.

The prime minister was briefed in detail over the progress on the short, medium and long terms CPEC projects .

The meeting was apprised about the first phase of CPEC projects in energy, road and rail networks, and the Gwadar Port, and the second phase projects, including industrialization cooperation, promotion of agriculture, social and economic progress, tourism and others.

It was informed that majority of the projects in the energy and road networks had been completed whereas work on the Gwadar Port and airport was under progress phase-wise.

The Orange Line project was completed while consultation process over feasibility of Quetta railway was underway.

The prime minister had already laid the foundation stone of the Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone while Rashakai economic zone was expected in the next month.

The bidding process for Dhabeji Economic Zone would be completed soon, it was further informed.

The meeting also took stock of different proposals regarding proposed projects under CPEC phase two, in the education and health sectors, housing scheme for the low income groups, poverty reduction, Ehsaas poverty programme and eradication of malnutrition and stunting issues.

Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Naya Pakistan Housing Programme Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officials attended the meeting.