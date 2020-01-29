Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of dacoits shot security guard injured on resistance in a bid to stop them from entering a money exchange in Bostan Khan Road, informed a police spokesman.

The dacoits also managed to loot Rs175,000 from the money exchange and fled from scene, he said. The injured guard was rushed to the hospital by the Rescue 1122 rescuers for medical treatment, he added.

According to him, a gang of three dacoits having guns into their hands stormed into money exchange at Bostan Khan Road, within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport and tried to snatch the cash from the owner. On this, a security guard put resistance and the dacoits started firing at him, he said. A bullet pierced into calf of the guard and the dacoits mugged cash and escaped. A heavy contingent of police, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Airport Circle Beenish Fatima, rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation, the spokesman said.

Police investigators also obtained CCTV footage of the incident and launched manhunt for the fleeing dacoits and the case has also been registered against the dacoits. Locals accused the police for arriving late on the scene despite repeated calls. They said the rescuers of Rescue 1122 motorcycle team provided initial medical treatment to maimed guard in the money exchange.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police arrested two kidnappers and recovered a nine-year-old boy from their captivity, he said.

According to him, a nine-year-old boy Adeel left his home for school when two motorcyclists kidnapped him. He said SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, on directions of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis, constituted special team to trace out the kidnappers and to recover the abducted child. The police team managed to trace the kidnappers and held them from Attock besides recovering the child, who was kidnapped for ransom. The accused has been identified as Ahmed alias Zazai and Sahrab Rai aka Saad Ullah, against whom a case was also registered, he said.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik visited Karot Power Project in limits of Police Station Kahut and reviewed the security arrangements made by the law enforcement agencies for shielding Chinese engineers, the police spokesman added. He said on the occasion, the RPO was briefed about the security measures by the officers of Special Protection Unit, police and other departments. He said RPO Sohail Habib Tajik ordered the police to enhance security around KPP to protect the lives of Chinese engineers and other labourers.