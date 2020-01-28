Share:

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Tuesday and reviewed the bidding process of vegetables and fruits. He said fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders. On the occasion, ADC General Malik Mushtaq Hussain asked the traders to avoid profiteering and display price lists at conspicuous places for convenience of the consumers. Later, he paid visit to Kissan platform.

Sialkot receives light showers

SIALKOT - The Sialkot city received light showers on Tuesday, lowering the temperature further. The rain spell started in the morning and continued till evening intermittently. According to Met office, temperature was recorded 13 degree celsius and humidity level reached 91 per cent. According to weather officials, Wednesday is likely to remain partly cloudy.

18 arrested, kites recovered

FAISALABAD - The police arrested 18 kite makerss and recovered kites and other material from their possession during past 12 hours. Police said on Tuesday that during the ongoing drive,Jhang Bazaar police arrested Faizan, Arif, Khizer, Mauz and Aslam, while Gulberg police nabbed Azeem, and Sargodha Road police caught Naveed, Altaf, Ali, Talib Hussain, Faisal, Asif, Nisar and Zulqarnain and recovered hundreds of kites and other kite-flying material from their possession.

crushed to death

A pedestrian was hit to death by a car here in the limits of Rail bazaar police station on Tuesday. According to police, Akbar,son of Haider, was walking towards Montgomery bazaar near Clock Tower chowk when a car hit him at high speed. The man received critical injuries and died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family.